Losing Your Life Is Not God’s Plan For Marriage – Georgina Onuoha

Nollywood actress, Georgina Onuoha has come out to say that the medical licenses of Pastor Paul Eneche and his wife, Becky, should be withdrawn following the death of gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu. She recently had her say via her social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to her, Pastor Becky saying divorce is not an option and also claiming that most wayward children are products of divorced homes is the reason why many innocent women and men are dying in abusive relationships and marriages.

Georgina added that there is nothing godly about dying in an abusive marriage or relationship as it is not God’s plan for marriage.

Her words, “And to think this woman @drbeckyenenche and her husband are clinicians? Their medical license should be revoked. Sadly Nigeria is a failed state where people who should be protecting lives according to the hippocratic oath are the ones putting lives at risk because they hold megaphones.”

“Views like this are why many innocent women and men are dying in abusive relationships and marriages.

This right here sickens my soul.

The perversion of Christianity by the so-called women and men of God is scary.

This woman right here should cover her face in shame.

And you will still see people defending such rhetoric.”

“My dear Ginafam,

Leave to live if a woman or man subjects you to emotional, physical, or psychological abuse.”

“There’s nothing Godly about dying in an abusive marriage or relationship. That is definitely not God’s plan for marriage. Nobody needs to die to receive any reward from heaven. It’s sickening how African culture has used religion to subjugate women since 1900.”