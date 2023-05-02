LP elected office holders won’t derail Peter Obi’s productivity mantra – S’East Chairman, Okeke

The South-East National Vice Chairman of Labour Party, LP, Chief Innocent Okeke has assured Nigerians that all office holders elected on the party’s platform will religiously adhere to the campaign mantra of the party’s presidential candidate Peter Obi.

He said this would be anchored on Obi’s promise at different fora that Nigeria under his watch would be transformed from a consumption to a production-oriented economy.

Okeke, who stated this during an interview with journalists, insisted that “Peter Obi had changed the narrative of governance in the country, hence Labour Party and those elected into different positions on its platform will always ensure that the standard that Peter Obi set as Governor of Anambra State and the awareness he created are not only replicated but improved upon in the next dispensation when Labour Party will hopefully take over the mantle of leadership in the country.”

According to Okeke, ‘’Labour Party did not just give out tickets for elective positions to aspirants but carefully screened and selected those who will adhere and sustain the party’s populist disposition which is in line with the programs, policies and inclinations of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC.”

Commenting on the outcome of the 2023 general election, he said, ‘’even the blind knows that Peter Obi won the presidential election but was rigged out. However, it is just a matter of time for him to reclaim his mandate’’.

He expressed confidence in the ability of the judiciary to do justice to the matter and give credence to its position as the last hope of the common man.

‘’It is very obvious that the Labour Party will in no distant time sweep the entire South-East geopolitical zone where the party showed in unmistakable terms that it is in control and has the support of the people.

‘’Having won in Abia State and other places in the South East, the party is ready to send the failed APC government in Imo packing by November 11,2023.

“In Enugu, we all witnessed how our candidate, Barr. Chijioke Edeoga won the governorship election with a wide margin but was rigged out by undemocratic elements using state powers. We are optimistic that the Judiciary will do justice and our mandate reclaimed.

” Anambra won’t be different. It is already a home for the Labour party going by the overwhelming electoral victory we recorded during the last election. Already, we have 2 Senatorial seats, 6 House of Representatives and several state assembly seats.

“In Abia, the Governor-elect, Dr. Alex Otti has already swung into action. As a man of quality who places premium on standard, he has contacted Julius Begger to inspect the Port harcourt-Aba Federal Road, which has over time, subjected the people to untold hardship.

“It is very glaring that Imo people will stop at nothing in their resolve to sack the APC administration that has subjected them to unprecedented hardship, lack, deprivation, emotional and psychological trauma. They are clamouring for the emergence of a Labour Party leadership that will enthrone good governance and fast track socio-economic development.

“From all indications, the APC and the PDP have completely been rejected in the South-East as reflected in the result of the February, 25 presidential and National Assembly elections,’’ he claimed.