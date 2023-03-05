LP magic: Anambra serving NASS members lose return bids

All serving National Assembly members in Anambra State lost their re-election bids. Except Senator Ifeanyi Ubah of the YPP, others were swept away by the Peter Obi’s Labour Party tsunami.

Two senators and all the 11 House of Representatives members in the state, failed to return.

This was blamed on the popularity of Mr Peter Obi, which affected most of the candidates of other political parties.

A clear analysis showed that: Senators Uche Ekwunife and Stella Oduah, both of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, who are representing Anambra Central and North respectively, lost their seats to the candidates of Labour Party, Senator Victor Umeh and Hon Tony Nwoye.

In Idemili North and South Federal Constituency, Hon Obinna Chidoka of PDP, an incumbent and younger brother of former minister of Aviation, Osita Chidoka lost.

The younger Chidoka lost a seat he had occupied for about 12 years to a rooking politician, Mr Uchenna Okonkwo, who is a first timer, and contested on the platform of Labour Party.

In Onitsha North and South Federal Constituency, Hon Lynda Ikpeazu who has for long consolidated his grip on the area also lost to a Labour Party candidate.

In Ogbaru, Chuchu Onyema also lost to a Labour Party candidate and a journalist, Hon Afam Ogene.

In Oyi and Ayamelum Federal Constituency, Hon Vincent Ofumelu lost his seat too. Hon Chinedu Obidigwe of Anambra East and West Federal Constituency also lost his seat, same as the representative of Dunukofia/Njikoka/Anaocha Federal Constituency, Dozie Nwankwo who went for senate. He also failed to be elected as he was beaten by Senator Victor Umeh.

In Orumba North and South, Hon Okwudili Ezenwankwo lost, just like in Aguata Federal Constituency, where the representative, Hon Chuma Umeoji contested for a seat in the Senate but lost.

In Nnewi North, Nnewi South and Ekwusigo Federal Constituency, Hon Chris Azubogu opted to contest for Senate and lost, while in Ihiala Federal Constituency, Hon Chudi Momah lost.

In Awka North and South Federal Constituency, the incumbent failed to contest, but the seat was also taken away from the PDP. A greenhorn politician, and former university teacher, Prof Lilian Orogbu, who contested on the platform of Labour Party, won.

In all, out of the three senatorial zones, Labour Party took two, leaving one for the YPP candidate, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah. So far, Ubah will be the only lawmaker from Anambra returning to the National Assembly on May 29.

The Labour Party took six out of the 11 House of Representatives seats in the state, while APGA which used to have the majority seats is only left with four, while YPP was able to clinch one.

A political analyst, Damian Ugwu, who analysed the situation said: “Truth is that, it would have been good for us to send experienced lawmakers to Abuja, because the old ones are underperforming; they just needed to be voted out, while we can start now to groom the kind of lawmakers we want to have in the future.

“As for Ifeanyi Ubah, I would like to call him the last man standing. He is the only man that survived Peter Obi’s popularity.”