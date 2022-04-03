Luis Diaz’s Desire At Liverpool Is Similar To That Of Suarez – Stewart Downing

Luiz Diaz’s impressive start to life at Liverpool has been similar to Luis Suarez’s, Stewart Downing has said. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Diaz has been brilliant since he joined the club, and he has been displaying the kind of desire that Luis Suarez was known for at Anfield.

Downing added that Diaz looks like he has been at the club for years, and that is good news for Liverpool fans.

His words, “Diaz has been brilliant. The first thing I look at when a player comes to the Premier League is the physicality. How do they handle all that? But he looks like he likes it. He gets stuck in, he bounces straight back up, he goes again.”

“Suarez was a bit like that. He had all the ability in the world, but he had that burning desire as well, never to give up. I look at Diaz and I see that same desire.”

“He’s hit the ground running. It helps that the team is winning and he has unbelievable players around him. The manager has been able to dip him in and out, pick and choose which games he starts and when he comes off the bench.”

“He’s been able to find his feet, and he looks like he’s been here for years. It says a lot about him that he’s been able to do that.”

On Liverpool still playing multiple competitions, “It’s great for us as supporters, but for Jurgen there are so many big decisions coming up in terms of what team to play, how to manage the squad.”

“In the past we’d look at Mane, Salah and Firmino and think: ‘they’re not getting moved’. But now it’s any three from five or six, isn’t it?”

“They’ve managed to improve while they were at the top, which is not easy to do. It’s not as easy as you’d think to convince players to come and join a team that has been so settled. Players want to play, and for a long time we knew what Liverpool’s forward line was going to be.”

“I always look at Tottenham with Harry Kane, and people saying ‘how do they sign a back-up for the best striker around?’. Well, you have to back yourself, that you can perform and get yourself into the team.”