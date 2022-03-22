Luis Diaz’s Instant Impact Is Miraculous – Klopp

Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp has come out to explain why he signed Luis Diaz from FC Porto. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the young forward has clearly been a miracle worker at the club since he joined, even if he expected him to show his full quality next season.

Klopp added that Luis was signed because he proved his worth in the Portuguese league, and Liverpool felt it could be replicated in England.

His words, “You don’t expect miracles immediately from these kind of players. But he is not far away from doing exactly that. Long may it continue.”

“Every coach would say the same about a January signing. You do it, but if you could, you would do it in the summer.”

“There is a reason why you sign a player. The reason is the quality that he has. The reason is the way that he is playing the game.”

“With Luis, where it has been really special is that when we saw him we knew that he would fit in immediately.”

“That is really difficult usually but because he did not have to change, that is why we have a really confident boy here.”

“He was in a really good moment with Porto, playing good for Colombia, and so he came here full of confidence. But what we tried to make sure is that he does not lose that because of the playbook as we tell him that he has to do this and he has to do that.”

“We want him to be natural.”