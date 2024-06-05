Luis Enrique Reversed PSG’s Decision To Ban Me From Playing – Mbappe

Real Madrid forward, Kylian Mbappe has come out to share how Luis Enrique saved him. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, after being told he would never play for PSG again all because he declared his desire to leave at the end of the season, it took the intervention of Luis Enrique and Luis Campos to reverse that decision.

Mbappe added that without Luis Enrique and Luis Campos, he would have been restricted to just training sessions last season.

His words, “I was made to understand that I would no longer play for PSG [after informing them of my desire to leave at the end of the season]. I was told right to my face, and quite violently, so I was convinced that I wasn’t going to play. Luis Enrique and Luis Campos saved me. Without them, I would never have stepped onto the pitch again. That’s why my ambition was different this year. It was below my standards but just playing, stringing together matches and winning trophies was my biggest pride but next season, I won’t settle for a season like that.”

WOW.

