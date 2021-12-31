Lukaku Doesn’t Look Unhappy At Chelsea – Tuchel

Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel has come out to say that Romelu Lukaku’s recent interview is noise the club doesn’t need. He recently had his say via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the Belgian’s comments about being unhappy at the club is very unnecessary at this point and he intends to speak to him privately.

Tuchel added that he is shocked to hear Lukaku say he isn’t happy at Chelsea because he doesn’t look unhappy.

His words, “We will talk with Lukaku openly behind closed doors. I am surprised because I don’t see him unhappy – the opposite.”

“We here can take the time to try to understand what is going on with Romelu, it does not reflect the daily attitude.”

Tuchel says the publication of the interview is an unwanted distraction for his side, but he is reluctant to criticise Lukaku at this stage in case his words have been misinterpreted.”

“We don’t like it of course. It brings noise that we don’t need and it’s not helpful.”

“We don’t want to make more out of it than it actually is. It is easy to take lines out of context, shorten lines, make headlines and then realise later that it is not so bad and maybe not what he meant.”