Maguire Must Fight For His Place In MUFC’s Team – Erik ten Hag

Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag has come out to say that Harry Maguire must fight for his place in United’s backline rather than settle for a place on the bench. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Maguire is not the club’s fifth-choice defender right about now, and he only has to be determined enough to battle for his spot in the team.

Erik ten Hag added that the Englishman is making progress at the moment, but he can still improve.

His words, “Harry Maguire? He’s not our fifth choice. Harry has to fight for his position and things can change – sometimes also really quickly. I think he is making progress and it’s up to him now.”