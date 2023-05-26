Kanye West Is An Expert At Making Up Crazy Narratives In His Head – Kim Kardashian

Popular reality star, Kim Kardashian has come out to shed light on how she handled Kanye West’s various social media outbursts, including him saying she had an affair with Drake. She recently had her say during the latest KURTW episode, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, she mostly did not comment on all of the absurd things Kanye West said about her and her family because he knows how to make up the most crazy narratives in his head.

Kim added that at some point, she actually assumed everything she texted Kanye West was going to end up on the internet.

Her words, “Even through all of the craziness — of everything that Kanye says about us — I never comment. I never post. He has made up the most insane narrative about you and [my sex tape] and we stay silent. We stay silent through all the lies and all the stuff.”

“I think at this point, I just assume everything I text Kanye is going to be on the internet. I think I can handle anything. I just get really heartbroken from my mom — that she has to deal with so much, you know, from so many different sides of people coming at her.”

WOW.