Makinde dissolves executive council, terminates all political appointments

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has taken the decision to dissolve the state’s executive council and terminate the appointments of all political officeholders.

The announcement was made through a letter signed by Otunba Segun Ogunwuyi, the Chief of Staff to the Governor and Chairman of the Transition & Inauguration Committee.

In the letter, Governor Makinde instructed all political officeholders to hand over any government properties they possess to the most senior civil servant in their respective ministries, departments, and agencies.

The directive is effective immediately, starting from Tuesday, May 23, 2023.

The communication from the Governor’s office stated, “I have the directive of the Executive Governor of Oyo State, His Excellency, Governor Seyi Makinde, to inform you of the dissolution of the Oyo State Executive Council and the termination of the appointment of all political officeholders with effect from today, Tuesday, May 23, 2023.”

It further emphasised that all political officeholders should adhere to the official handover process and submit any government properties in their possession to the senior civil servant in their respective ministries, departments, and agencies. The exception to this directive is political officeholders in statutory commissions.

The memo expressed Governor Makinde’s appreciation for the valuable contributions made by the political officeholders towards the development of the state. He wished them success in their future endeavors.

The letter concluded by stating, “His Excellency appreciates your tremendous contributions to the development of our dear State and wishes you success in your future endeavors. I thank you.”