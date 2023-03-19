Makinde wins Oyo guber election again

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has won the gubernatorial election in the state for another term.

The election was conducted in all the 33 local government areas of the state on Saturday.

Makinde who contested on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been declared the winner of the election.

The returning officer in the state, Professor Adebayo Bamire who announced the result of the election, declared that Makinde who is seeking another term in office defeated all other candidates to win the election.

Bamire, the Vice Chancellor of Obafemi Awolowo University, announced that Makinde scored a total of 563,756 votes to defeat all other candidates.

Bamire while speaking announced that the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Senator Teslim Folarin scored 256,685 votes.

The Accord candidate, Adebayo Adelabu scored a total of 38,357 votes.