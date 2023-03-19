    Login
    Subscribe

    Makinde wins Oyo guber election again

    Politics By Updated:No Comments1 Min Read

    Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has won the gubernatorial election in the state for another term.

    Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde
    Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde

    The election was conducted in all the 33 local government areas of the state on Saturday.

    Makinde who contested on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been declared the winner of the election.

    The returning officer in the state, Professor Adebayo Bamire who announced the result of the election, declared that Makinde who is seeking another term in office defeated all other candidates to win the election.

    Bamire, the Vice Chancellor of Obafemi Awolowo University, announced that Makinde scored a total of 563,756 votes to defeat all other candidates.

    See also  2023 presidency: PDP, APC expiring soon, Nigerians will pepper them – Labour Party vows

    Bamire while speaking announced that the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Senator Teslim Folarin scored 256,685 votes.

    The Accord candidate, Adebayo Adelabu scored a total of 38,357 votes.

    Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply