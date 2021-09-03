I Cheated While Married After 2 Kids – Kanye West

Popular rapper, Kanye West has come out to spark speculations that he cheated on his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian after the birth of their first two children. This was recently hinted in a lyric on his album, and the world has been reacting.

His words, “Here I go actin’ too rich / Here I go with a new chick / And I know what the truth is / Still playin’ after two kids / It’s a lot to digest when your life always movin”.

A source added, “The song is in a way his testimony of everything he did wrong and taking accountability for their marriage breakdown.”

WOW.