The Ref Vs Watford Game Didn’t Do What Was Expected Of Him – Klopp

Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp has come out to say that poor refereeing decisions cost his side vs West Ham on Sunday. He recently revealed that the opening goal was the crucial moment for his team but they were let down by the referee.

According to him, the first conceded goal was a foul on his goalkeeper and he would have appreciated it if Allison was protected more by the match officials.

Klopp added that no one should see his complaints as excuses because he ref didn’t do what was expected of him.

His words, “The goals and some situations have to go another way. Let’s talk about the game, the first they score is a foul on the goalkeeper, the arm goes into Alisson’s arm so how can he catch it? That makes no sense,”

“What can Alisson do? That is why the goalie is protected. If a player goes up in the air with his arm, it is an important part of the body for the goalkeeper.”

“People will say I am making excuses but I am calm. You need normal decisions from a referee and he did not do that.”

“We saw it back, Alisson wants to go for the ball, Angelo Ogbonna hits Alisson’s arm with his arm, that’s why Alisson’s arm deflects the ball into the goal.”

“There are countries where everyone would say that’s a foul. The keeper must get help, otherwise in these situations everybody runs at the keeper because he must make sure he gets the ball. But he has no chance because, if he pushes, it’s a penalty.”

“They do well on the counter, they have quality and the second set-piece we concede. Aaron Cresswell’s was a reckless challenge on Jordan Henderson, even when he touched the ball before so you have to control your body,”

“Two situations which were influential but West Ham did not make the decisions and they won the game.”