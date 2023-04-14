Mane Will Not Be In The Squad For The Match Vs Hoffenheim – Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich have suspended forward, Sadio Mane for one match following his dressing room altercation with Leroy Sane on Tuesday night. Recall that the pair clashed on and off the field during Bayern’s 3-0 defeat to Manchester City, with Mane reported to have punched Sane in the face after the game.

After considering their options the Bavarian has now banned Mane for a game while handing him a large fine.

A statement read, “Sadio Mane, 31, will not be included in the FC Bayern squad for this Saturday’s home match against 1899 Hoffenheim. This is due to his misconduct after Bayern’s Champions League match at Manchester City. Mane will also be given a fine.”

