Many People Told Me To Reject MUFC For Clubs With Better Structures – Erik ten Hag

Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag has come out to say that people advised him not to join the club in 2022. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, due to the club’s dwindling conditions at the time, many advised him to go for other projects with better conditions and structures, but he chose MUFC eventually because he loves a challenge.

Erik added that he feels like Manchester United is his club and he wants to succeed with the team.

His words, “So many people advised me not to come here. I could have gone into projects with better conditions, with much better structures but I chose this challenge because I feel like Manchester United is my club and I want to go for this challenge.”

On if he believes the owners back him, “It’s helpful when you feel the backing from the leadership group. That helps because then you know where you’re building to, that you do it together.

When you are in a very good, very strong bond that gives you confidence. Also the dressing room, they will feel this.”

