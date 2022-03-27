Marriage Shouldn’t Be About S*x Alone – Robert Burale

Kenyan celebrity preacher, Robert Burale has come out to say that he has not slept with a woman since 2013. He recently revealed this while speaking with members of his congregation, and the world has been reacting.

According to him, even if intercourse is important in marriages, people must learn that it is not all a union should be built on.

Burale added that he is celibate and has not slept with a woman since his marriage crumbled in 2013

His words, “Sex is very important in marriage even for us born again believers but it’s not everything. I have been celibate since my marriage ended in 2013. But it is God.”

WOW.