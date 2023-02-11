Martial, Antony And McTominay Might Not Face Barcelona – Erik ten Hag

Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag has come out to say that Antony, Anthony Martial and Scott McTominay remain out injured for the club. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, even if there are a few more days before the Barcelona Europa League clash, he doesn’t see all 3 players featuring in the match.

Erik added that he is pleased that there has not been any new problems as per injuries.

His words, “We have some days, obviously, but I don’t expect it and until now I don’t see any new problems coming up.”

On if they will be fit vs Barcelona midweek, “I think same answer. I can’t say for 100 per cent but I don’t expect it.”