Martial Don’t Need Lots Of Minutes To Score Goals – Erik ten Hag

Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag has come out to say that the team is at its best when Anthony Martial is in the team. He recently declared the Frenchman fit to face Sevilla, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the minutes Martial needs to score a goal is not much, and it is clear in the games vs Manchester City and Liverpool that MUFC play their best football with him on the pitch.

Erik added that the French striker is now ready to start games, but it is an advantage to ease him back.

His words, “The stats tell you the moment he is on the pitch the time he needs for a goal is really less and when he is in the team, I refer to games against Manchester City and Liverpool, we play our best football and have our best results as a team,”

“I just pointed to the stats and I see how he contributed to the team.”

“I think he is ready to start a game, but the front line against Brentford did really well and we decided to continue that against Everton. They did really well again, and the advantage is we can bring Anthony Martial slowly back into the team, give him minutes and get him used to high intensity. But against Everton he was ready to start again.”

On Maguire, “He is in contention for every game because he is a very good player. We have seen on Saturday how good he is and in the team he was doing really well, but we have more [players].”

“I am happy how my team are defending, we are defending with 11 and we have a great goalie. That gives us so many clean sheets and we are happy with that. We are making good progress but we have to keep that going but we are not satisfied. We want to do more, we know if you want to win leagues and competitions clean sheets are always the basis of it.”