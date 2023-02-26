Martinelli Just Needed A Break To Recharge – Arteta

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta has come out to hail his winger, Gabriel Martinelli for his performance vs Leicester City. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he only had to give the Brazilian forward a breather to come back with even more energy and enthusiasm, and he did just that on the pitch today.

Arteta added that he is very happy Martinelli extended his contract because Arsenal has to keep its best players.

His words, “Sometimes you have to give someone a breather to come back with even more energy and enthusiasm. Delighted on his contract and we want to keep our best players at the club.”