Maybe I’ll Start Playing The Harmonica To Win A Grammy – Chris Brown

Popular singer, Chris Brown has come out to react to losing out on the Best R&B Album category at the Grammys. The category was won by singer, Robert Glasper, and fans have been reacting.

While the show was ongoing, Chris Brown took to his Instastories to say, “Y’all playing. Who da f*ck is this??”

“I’ma keep kicking y’all ass respectfully.”

“I gotta get my skills up? Ima start playing the harmonica.”

WOW.