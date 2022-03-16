Mbappe Is A More Technical Player Than Haaland – Wenger

Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger has come out to say that he feels Kylian Mbappe has similarities with Pele. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, even if everyone thought he was absolutely crazy to think such, this is the feeling he got when he saw Mbappe play for the first time on French television.

Wenger added that Mbappe is a little bit ahead of Haaland technically, and he doesn’t just rely on his pace.

His words, “When I first saw him, I said on French television: ‘There’s Pele in him’,”

“Everyone thought I was a bit crazy, but he’s got to this level.

“Technically, he is a little ahead of Haaland. He has his fantasy, not just his speed.”

“He has intelligence, good technical quality, good timing in his runs, quick analysis of the game. He is also a free spirit, he is exceptional.”