Formula One star, Fernando Alonso, has come out to say that he is delighted Kylian Mbappe has finally signed for Real Madrid. He recently backed him to have a big impact at the club, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, after a very long wait of six or seven years, he is pleased to see Mbappe signed at long last, and he expects him to be an incredible reinforcement for Madrid next season.

Alonso added that he expects the club to be even more successful with the Frenchman around.

His words, “Very happy after a long wait of six or seven years in which the signing was almost done. He has finally arrived and he will be an incredible reinforcement for Madrid, I hope he is successful. The Champions League is enough for me.”

Kylian Mbappe Lottin (born 20 December 1998) is a French professional footballer who plays as a forward for Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain and captains the France national team. Regarded as one of the best players in the world, he is renowned for his dribbling abilities, exceptional speed, and finishing.

Kylian Mbappé Lottin was born on 20 December 1998 in the 19th arrondissement of Paris and was raised in Bondy, Seine-Saint-Denis, in the northeastern suburbs of Paris. His father, Wilfrid , is originally from Cameroon, and, as well as being his agent, is a football coach. His mother, Fayza Lamari, is of Algerian Kabyle origin and is a former handball player.

He has a younger brother, Ethan, who plays in the Paris Saint-Germain Academy. Their older adoptive brother, Jirès Kembo Ekoko, is a former professional footballer.

On 22 February 2018, Mbappé was joined by former African strikers George Weah and Didier Drogba in a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron and FIFA president Gianni Infantino at the Élysée Palace in Paris, which focused on a sports development project in Africa. Mbappé stated that the development of African sport is important to him due to his parents’ African origins.