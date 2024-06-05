Mbappe Joining Real Madrid Is Bad News For Real Madrid – Laporta

Barcelona president, Joan Laporta has come out to admit that Kylian Mbappe’s Real Madrid move is not good news for his club. He, however, took a dig at their rivals’ transfer strategy, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, it is definitely not good news to see a player of that class move to Madrid, but he prefers Barcelona’s policy of forming a team with local players.

Laporta added that even if he respects what La Liga rivals do, he’ll stick with his club’s tested and trusted philosophy.

His words, “As a Culé, it’s not good news.

We wanted to win the Champions League, go to the final in basketball, but regarding Mbappé I like our sporting philosophy of forming a team with local players. I respect what the rivals do, but I’ll stick with our philosophy.”

WOW.

Kylian Mbappe Lottin (born 20 December 1998) is a French professional footballer who plays as a forward for Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain and captains the France national team. Regarded as one of the best players in the world, he is renowned for his dribbling abilities, exceptional speed, and finishing.

Kylian Mbappé Lottin was born on 20 December 1998 in the 19th arrondissement of Paris and was raised in Bondy, Seine-Saint-Denis, in the northeastern suburbs of Paris. His father, Wilfrid , is originally from Cameroon, and, as well as being his agent, is a football coach. His mother, Fayza Lamari, is of Algerian Kabyle origin and is a former handball player.

He has a younger brother, Ethan, who plays in the Paris Saint-Germain Academy. Their older adoptive brother, Jirès Kembo Ekoko, is a former professional footballer.

On 22 February 2018, Mbappé was joined by former African strikers George Weah and Didier Drogba in a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron and FIFA president Gianni Infantino at the Élysée Palace in Paris, which focused on a sports development project in Africa. Mbappé stated that the development of African sport is important to him due to his parents’ African origins.