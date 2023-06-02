Mbappe Will End Up At Real Madrid – Diego Simeone

Atletico Madrid manager, Diego Simeone has come out to say that he sees Kylian Mbappe signing for Real Madrid soon. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he sees the Frenchman ending up in Spain because Real Madrid always sign the best players and Mbappe is one of the best around.

Diego added that he also loves Carlo Ancelotti because he is an extraordinary coach.

His words, “Do I see Mbappe at Madrid? Yes, Real Madrid always signs the best. Mbappe at Real Madrid and Messi at Barcelona would be fantastic for La Liga.”

“I would like to meet up with Ancelotti at some point, I think he is an extraordinary person, I love him. Maybe we can get together to talk about some Brazilian player that I might have (laughs).”