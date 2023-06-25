I Won’t Rule Out Taking Mourinho’s Job At Roma – Totti

Roma legend, Francesco Totti has come out to hail club manager, Jose Mourinho. He recently revealed that the Portuguese coach is a great man, even if he won’t rule out going for his job in the future.

According to him, Mourinho has clearly done a lot for Roma since he joined years ago, and he hopes he can continue to give everything for the club.

Totti added that he would love to manage the Italian club someday because he loves being around.

His words, “Great coach, great man, he did a lot. Let’s hope he can continue like this.”

“I don’t know anything. Would I like it? Who wouldn’t like to stay at Roma?”