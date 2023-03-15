MC Oluomo Can Give A Street Beggar N100,000 – Ehi Ogbebor

Popular Nollywood actress, Ehi Ogbebor has come out to celebrate her ex-boyfriend, Musiliu Ayinde Akinsanya a.k.a MC Oluomo. She recently had her say via her social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, MC Oluomo is a man of the people, and he deserves a lot of praise for making something of his life out of nothing.

Ehi added that the transport boss is generous enough to a street beggar one hundred thousand naira.

Her words, “Hbd to my Gee..Alhaji Ayinde 1….Man of the people….Great guy that made something for himself out of nothing….A prayerful…dedicated Man…kind almost to a fault…A man that would give even a street begger 100k…n u would say give to people what can be of impact..u taught me that…MAY ÀLLAH BLESS YOU N ALL YOU STAND FOR AS U TURN A YEAR OLDER…ALLAH BLESSINGS IS EVIDENT IN YOUR LIFE…LOOK AT YOUR KIDS….HAPPY BDAY AGAIN MY FRIEND @kingmcoluomo”

