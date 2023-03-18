MC Oluomo Keeps Threatening Voters, But He Never Gets Arrested – Ify Aniebo Rhodes-Vivour

Dr. Ify Aniebo Rhodes-Vivour, the wife of Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, has come out to react to a video of MC Oluomo telling Lagosians who will not vote for the Lagos State APC governorship candidate, Babajide Sanwo-Olu to sit at home on election day. She recently had her say via her social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, she can only call on the Lagos State governor to call his thugs to order ahead of the elections because MC Oluomo can confidently threaten voters only because he is state-backed.

Ify added that this will not be the first video of him threatening voters, yet he never gets arrested.

Her words, “This man can confidently threaten voters because he is state backed. This isn’t the first video of him threatening voters but somehow, he still has not been arrested. @jidesanwoolu call your thugs to order. This is a democracy not a dictatorship. @BenHundeyin do your job!”

