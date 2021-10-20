McArthur Deserved A Red Card Against Us – Aubameyang

Arsenal striker, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has come out to say that he feels James McArthur of Crystal Palace deserved a red card in yesterday’s game. He recently revealed that James’ tackle on Bukayo Saka clearly warranted a sending off.

According to him, even if seeing on the pitch made it look less dangerous than in slow motion, it was still bad enough to earn McArthur his marching orders.

Arteta added that he saw the action and he can’t believe how the player continued on the pitch.

His words, “How is that not red?! I had not seen it like that from the field.”

Arteta added, “Yeah, Bukayo could not continue. We had to take him off at the half time. I saw the action and I can’t believe how the player continued on the pitch.”

“I don’t know [the extent of the injury], we will see how it evolves. Obviously, he couldn’t continue and he’s a boy that’s pretty tough and wants to keep playing, but he could not carry on and we have a quick turnaround for the next game, so we will see how he evolves.”

“I don’t get it. With what we were explained at the start of the season and what happened [on Monday night], it doesn’t make any sense.”