Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Only Have Lawyers As Visitors – Thomas Markle

Thomas Markle is still dragging his daughter, Meghan Markle and her husband, Prince Harry. He recently had his say again while speaking to the press, and the world has been reacting.

According to him, the couple lives alone in a 26-room house and they don’t step out or have any guests throughout the day.

Thomas added that their only guests are million-dollar lawyers and a million-dollar PR team.

His words, “They are living like hermits in a 26-room house, they never have parties, they never have guests, the only guests they have are the million-dollar lawyers and the million-dollar PR team.”

“Otherwise, it’s Harry walking his dogs or riding his bicycle. I don’t understand what they’re doing.”

On Harry, “This man abandoned his country and he expects them to treat him like a royal. He shouldn’t be entitled to any of this stuff. And what he has done to the queen is unforgivable.”