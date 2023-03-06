Meghan Markle Mistook In-law Problems For Racism – Chris Rock

Popular comedian, Chris Rock has come out to blast Meghan Markle over her now infamous interview with Oprah Winfrey. He recently had his say during his new stand-up special Saturday night, and fans have been reacting.

After Meghan claimed the Royal family were being racist against her and even sharing a story about how one senior member of the family questioned how dark-skinned her baby would be, Chris Rock said even black people wanted to know how brown her child would be.

He added that what Meghan Markle went through was not racism at all, it was just in-law problems.

His words, “Like who is this girl Meghan Markle? Seems like a nice lady, just complaining. Like didn’t she hit the light-skinned lottery?”

“They’re so racist, they’re so racist, Some of that s*** she went through was not racism. It was just some in-law s***.”

“Sometimes it’s just some in-law s*** because she’s complaining, I’m like “What the f*** is she talking about?”

“Oprah, they’re so racist they wanted to know how brown the baby was going to be ‘I’m like, “That’s not racist, because even black people want to know how brown the baby going to be.”

“S*** we check behind the ears – that’s a scientific test because you’ve got to know what kind of black child you going to get.”

“I know what she’s going through, I know what Meghan Markle’s going through.”

“I know her dilemma: Black girl trying to be accepted by her white in-laws. Oh it’s hard. It’s so hard, it’s very hard – but it ain’t as hard as a white girl trying to be accepted by her black in-laws. Now that s*** is really hard.”

“Meghan Markle, I know the dilemma. I’m like, “If you black and you wanted to be accepted by your white in-laws then you need to marry a Kardashian because they accept everybody.”