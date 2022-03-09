Messi And Ronaldo Are Declining – Gary Neville

Manchester United legend, Gary Neville has come out to say that Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are no longer the best players in the world. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he believes neither player is playing at the level they used to operate at, and all we see now is flashes here and there.

Gary Neville added that the best player in the world at the moment is between Mbappe, Erling Haaland, Mohamed Salah and Robert Lewandowski.

His words, “We may see cameos or little swansongs here and there, but there is no doubt that Ronaldo and Messi are coming to the end of their careers.”

“Declining seems like the wrong word when talking about two great players, but there is no doubt they are declining forces.”

“At this moment in time, for the first time in years, if you asked people which player in the world they would sign if I could only pick one, no one would say Messi or Ronaldo, they would likely say [Kylian] Mbappe, Erling Haaland, Mohamed Salah, Robert Lewandowski.”

“You would be naming players other than Ronaldo and Messi, and that is the clearest sign that, while these two are still operating at the highest level, they are fading from the levels they were at before. They are no longer the best players in the world.”

“In terms of excitement, in terms of thrill, in terms of speed, Mbappe is absolutely sensational,” he said. “He reminds me of Thierry Henry, but he’s also got a bit of Cristiano Ronaldo in him – he is ruthless.”

“He needs to win the Champions League with PSG this season, that would be the ultimate thing for him. The Champions League, and another World Cup, would be the crowning glory for Mbappe to succeed Ronaldo and Messi.”