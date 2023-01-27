Messi Is A Magician On The Pitch – Trippier

Newcastle defender, Kieran Trippier has come out to explain just how difficult it is to play against Lionel Messi. He recently described the Argentine as his toughest opponent yet, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Lionel Messi is definitely the best player he has ever played against and it is practically impossible to get the ball off him when he is in the mood.

He added that the PSG forward is simply a magician on the pitch and an inspiration to rising talents.

His words, “The best player that I played against is Messi, of course He’s a magician on the pitch, you just can’t get the ball off him.”

“The best joker [I’ve met] is Callum Wilson. You know, obviously when you walk in, in training in the mornings, you just want to be nice and quiet. But he’s coming in full of Red Bull every single morning.”

“He’s always laughing and joking, playing pranks. Certainly with me. He’s always joking around with me, you know, with my clothes and stuff. So but yeah, he’s one who keeps his spirit in the team.”