Messi Knows Barcelona’s Doors Will Always Be Open To Him – Xavi

Lionel Messi’s future will be decided next week, Barcelona coach, Xavi has said. He recently revealed this while addressing rumours about Bernardo Silva and Joshua Kimmich, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he has repeatedly said Lionel Messi knows the Barcelona’s doors will always be open to him, so he expects him to make the right decision.

Xavi added that he cannot speak about Bernardo Silva and Joshua Kimmich because they play for other teams.

His words, “I have already said many times, he has the doors open here, I am the coach and I know that he will help us if he decides to come, but in the end I think we have to leave him a little alone. He ends the season there, he has a lot of respect for Paris Saint-Germain, he wants to finish in the best way, his contract ends and then he has earned all the right in the world to say where to go, where to end his career.”

“I think that he has football to continue at a high level and that if he comes to Barça, what most or all of the Catalans want, especially the coach, the doors are open, I am convinced that he is going to do well.”

“He told me that next week he will make a decision and we have to leave him alone. In the end, if we talk about Leo every day, every day, I think he doesn’t add up either. In the end he will decide next week and now there are 200 hypotheses. In the end, he will decide his future and here the doors are open, there is no more debate.”

On Bernardo, “It would be wonderful, but he is also a City player, very difficult,”

On Kimmich and Zubimendi, “Here then the clubs get angry with me, as the sports director of Real Sociedad got angry with me. In the end you ask me, you ask me again… we are talking about names that are number one in their position, Zubimendi and Kimmich who is a top super top and also understands the fantastic game.”

“We need a top-level replacement, a footballer who has been a starter all season (Busquets) is leaving, important, very leader of this Barça that has won the League and Super Cup. We need a high-level player in that position, otherwise, it will be difficult for us to compete next year. If there can be any open door, there would have to be a negotiation with Bayern Munich.”