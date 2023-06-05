Messi Wants To Return To Barcelona – Father

Lionel Messi’s father, Jorge has come out to admit that his son would love to return to Barcelona. He recently revealed that if a deal that suits all parties and can be thrashed out, it is a possible transfer this summer.

According to him, Messi would surely love to go back to where it all started, but everything will depend on a deal suiting every party on the table.

Xavi added that the player will have the final say on if he eventually ends up at the club this summer.

His words, “Messi would love to return.”

Recall that Xavi had said, “It depends on him. If he wants to come to Barca, we will do everything necessary so that he can come. I think the conditions are right. Football-wise I think he could still help us a lot. But it depends on him 99 per cent.”