Modric Is Unplayable Right Now – Ancelotti

Real Madrid manager, Carlo Ancelotti has come out to hail club midfielder, Luka Modric. He recently revealed that the Croatian is simply an extraordinary footballer despite his age.

According to him, he hugged and congratulated the ex Tottenham after the match vs Atletico Madrid because he was unplayable in the game.

His words, “Modric, Modric, Modric.”

“Modric is extraordinary, what else can I say? I hugged him and congratulated him because his game was extraordinary.”

