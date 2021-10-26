    Login
    Subscribe

    Most Married Men Were Once Side Chicks – Blessing Okoro

    Celebrity News By No Comments1 Min Read

    Popular Relationship expert, Blessing Okoro has come out to say that side chics are the karma of most married women. She recently had her say via her social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

    Blessing Okoro
    Blessing Okoro

    According to her, most of the married women crying when their husbands are snatched once dated married men, so they are reaping the fruits of their own labour.

    See what she wrote,

    Blessing Okoro
    Blessing Okoro

    WOW.

    Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    InfoStride News