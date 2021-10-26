Most Married Men Were Once Side Chicks – Blessing Okoro

Popular Relationship expert, Blessing Okoro has come out to say that side chics are the karma of most married women. She recently had her say via her social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.
According to her, most of the married women crying when their husbands are snatched once dated married men, so they are reaping the fruits of their own labour.
See what she wrote,
WOW.
Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate