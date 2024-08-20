Most Of The Negative Things Written About Me Are Untrue – Yul Edochie

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has come out to set things straight about his public image. He recently revealed that he is not as controversial as many believe, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the reality is that most of the negative things written about him are untrue, and he would actually describe himself as absolutely unproblematic.

Yul added that he loves God and humanity deeply, plus he is also an introvert.

His words, “A lot of people have written all sorts of things about me; you know me so 99.9% of what they have written about me is all false. But what can you do? I look at all these things and just ignore them.

Yul Edochie is a very simple guy, a lot of people don’t know that I’m very down to earth. I love God, I love humanity and I’m also an introvert. A lot of people don’t know that I hardly go out; once in a while, I just go back inside.

Also, I’m not controversial. Believe me, I am not, people think I am controversial but I’m not, honestly. Look at the things I do, you won’t see me looking for anyone’s trouble. I don’t call names or call people out or fight anyone. I know, just put things about me and somehow people seem to have a problem with me. Why are they worried about my life?”

