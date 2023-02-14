MUFC Can Make Bellingham Great – Saha

Manchester United might become favourites to sign Jude Bellingham as the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea continue to struggle, Louis Saha has said. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he can only hope getting into the top four is enough for Manchester United to sign Jude Bellingham because Erik ten Hag can be the perfect manager for him.

Saha added that Bellingham will be looking for greatness in the summer and MUFC can provide that.

His words, “I hope getting into the top four is enough for Manchester United to sign Jude Bellingham. Any player who knows the Premier League, and is attracted to the Premier League, will surely be looking at Manchester United because of the way they play. Also, the manager is synced with the players and there’s clearly a good foundation for young players. We’ve seen it with Alejandro Garnacho, and even Marcus Rashford who we can still call a young player, the foundation is there for them to play. All that is really reassuring for such a talent. Jude Bellingham will be looking for greatness and Manchester United can provide that. They will be in the Champions League next year.”

“Manchester United are a big enough draw for Bellingham because they’re playing quality football. Jude Bellingham is English and I’m sure would be proud to play for such a big club. Real Madrid have invested in Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga so they’ve got players in that position including Luka Modric. It’s a different situation and a different environment at Real Madrid but it’s still a big challenge. He [Bellingham] is being chased by the biggest clubs in the world so it’s his own decision. A player of Bellingham’s quality would be a perfect match for Manchester United. People have been linking him with Liverpool and I understand that, but they’ve got problems at the moment, the same with Chelsea.”