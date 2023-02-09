MUFC Lost Several Battles Vs Leeds United – Erik ten Hag

Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag has come out to say that his players were not ready to start either half during their 2-2 draw with Leeds United. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he was disappointed with how his players lost most of the battles against Leeds United last night, and the way his players began the game was always a recipe for disaster.

Erik added that his players must be better prepared to fight on the pitch to seal maximum points.

His words, “Definitely it was true that each half we are not ready,”

“I start my talk at half-time with ‘hey guys we are not ready, make sure you are ready’ and then we go out [and concede again] and that is the point. I am disappointed we lost all the battles in the first minutes of each half.”

“You can say we won a point because when you are in a derby and come back from 2-0 down it is good. But on the other hand when you start a derby like we did it’s unacceptable. You have to be ready to fight and we weren’t ready for the battle.”

On Sancho, “I am really happy he is in the right direction,”

“I hope he can keep his momentum going and I am sure it will strengthen him and motivate him even more. He is a brilliant footballer and if he can invest in the right levels he can be outstanding. We now have a team that can play in the opponents’ half, he likes that, he can play in tight areas.”

“I really enjoy seeing him playing the way he did with so much confidence, the way he did with so much belief.”