MUFC Players Are Not Distracted By Anti-Glazers Protests – Erik ten Hag

Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag has come out to insist that anti-Glazer protests by the club’s fans are not a distraction. He recently had his say after a demonstration on Sunday, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he and his players are focused on making the fans happy with results on the pitch, and they reciprocate by providing massive support weekly.

Erik added that the supporters will always be behind the team as long as the players keep giving everything.

His words, “We felt really that the fans were behind us and so we have to focus to be successful because that is what the fans expect and they can expect and they have to rely on us, so we will focus on that and I’m sure when we give performances like we do all season, the fans are behind us. There’s a strong bond.”