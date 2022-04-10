MUFC Players Are Not Eager To Play UCL Football – Rangnick

Manchester United manager, Ralf Rangnick has come out to say that the team doesn’t deserve to play in the UCL. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the scoreless performance vs a team that Burnley scored 3 goals against proves that the Red Devils do not have what it takes to play in Europe.

Rangnick added that the players themselves should be eager to play CL football, but their performances suggest otherwise.

His words, “If we play like we did here we just don’t deserve it.”

“The players themselves should be eager to play international football, if possible Champions League. In order to qualify for Europe you have to be able to score in 95 minutes in a game like this.”

“With all respect to Everton – because they have a good team – but if you don’t score against a team who conceded three goals against Burnley, you cannot expect to get anything out of it.”

“The first 25 minutes we were in full control of the game. We didn’t even in those 25 minutes take enough advantage out of that dominating period.”

“You could literally feel that Everton were crumbling after that result against Burnley. They were quite logically not full of confidence but we didn’t take advantage of that.”

“We are Manchester United. We have lots of international players. There shouldn’t be an alibi.”

“There will be a new manager next season. If this is announced now or in 10 days it shouldn’t have an impact.”