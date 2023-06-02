MUFC Will Not Win The EPL Title Next Season – Andy Cole

Manchester United will not be able to win the Premier League even if they sign Victor Osimhen, Andy Cole has said. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the reality is that you do not get to win the league after buying 2 or 3 more players in the summer because Manchester City will not stop spending as well.

Cole added that unless City decides to take a break and let every other team catch up, it will be a very difficult task.

His words, “No, Manchester United can’t win the league next season. It frustrates me when people think that buying two more players, we can then win the league. So why are Manchester City in such a good position if all it takes is buying two players? Make it make sense. Two players, including Victor Osimhen, can’t help Manchester United compete for the league title.”

“Unless Manchester City don’t buy anyone this summer and say ‘we’ll let everyone catch us up.’ Football doesn’t work like that, so I’m honest when people ask if Manchester United can compete for the league title next season, I say no.”