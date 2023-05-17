Murphy Afolabi’s Demise Proves That Nollywood Is Filled With Hypocrites – Toro Aramide

Nollywood actress, Toro Aramide has jumped on social media to address the alarming rate of hypocrisy in the Nigerian movie industry. She recently revealed that some of her colleagues in the industry are hypocrites with their reactions to the passing of fellow actor, Murphy Afolabi.

According to her, the fact is that some of the people who posted pictures of Murphy mourning him after his death didn’t show the same enthusiasm when he celebrated his birthday just a few days before.

Toro added that it is one of the reasons why she refrains from making friends in the industry.

Her words, “Can you guys now see why I said I am not in the movie industry to make friends? Someone just died, and they are busy posting his pictures.”

“Meanwhile, his birthday was just a few days ago, and most of these people didn’t even wish him a happy birthday, not to talk of posting his pictures. Hypocrisy. If you like, hate me, that’s your problem. I just know how to mind my own business. Hypocrites everywhere.”

Nollywood is a sobriquet that originally referred to the Nigerian film industry. The origin of the term dates back to the early 2000s, traced to an article in The New York Times. Due to the history of evolving meanings and contexts, there is no clear or agreed-upon definition for the term, which has made it a subject to several controversies.

The origin of the term “Nollywood” remains unclear; Jonathan Haynes traced the earliest usage of the word to a 2002 article by Matt Steinglass in the New York Times, where it was used to describe Nigerian cinema.

Charles Igwe noted that Norimitsu Onishi also used the name in a September 2002 article he wrote for the New York Times. The term continues to be used in the media to refer to the Nigerian film industry, with its definition later assumed to be a portmanteau of the words “Nigeria” and “Hollywood”, the American major film hub.

Film-making in Nigeria is divided largely along regional, and marginally ethnic and religious lines. Thus, there are distinct film industries – each seeking to portray the concern of the particular section and ethnicity it represents. However, there is the English-language film industry which is a melting pot for filmmaking and filmmakers from most of the regional industries.