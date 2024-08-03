Close Menu
    Musk expresses His Support for Donald Trump’s Potential Presidency

    Elon Musk has openly expressed his support for Donald Trump’s potential presidency, praising Trump’s courage and resilience.

    Musk proposed in an interview the creation of a government efficiency commission and indicated his willingness to be involved. This endorsement has elicited a range of reactions, with some applauding Musk’s involvement in a possible Trump administration, while others criticise his political stance and question his motives.

    Musk has outlined his reasons for supporting Trump in this election cycle, which include:

    • Addressing the issues at the Biden/Harris open border.
    • Containing runaway government spending and reducing bureaucratic inefficiency.
    • Restoring “safe and clean cities” instead of allowing urban decay, as seen in San Francisco.
    Elon Musk and Donald Trump

    Musk particularly emphasised Trump’s heroic response to an assassination attempt in Butler, PA, three weeks ago. “You can’t feign bravery in a situation like that,” Musk remarked, underscoring his admiration for Trump’s fortitude under extreme pressure.

