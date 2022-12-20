Mutulu Shakur Has Been Released And Will Now Focus On His Health And Healing – Family

Mutulu Shakur, Tupac Shakur’s stepfather has been released on parole after spending nearly 37 years in prison. Recall that his earlier request for parole in 2016 and in April were denied, and it was granted in October.

72-year-old Shakur who was diagnosed with stage-3 multiple myeloma, a blood cancer that can damage the immune system, bones and kidneys, will now spend his remaining days with family.

Prior to being released, he was held at a federal medical center in Lexington, Kentucky, due to his health issues.

His family had this to say, “Mutulu is now with his family. This victory was secured by the steadfast support of his legal team, his family and his community comprised of all of you. … We ask that everyone respect Dr. Shakur’s privacy while he spends the holidays with his family and concentrates on his health and healing.”

