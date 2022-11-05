My Ex Personal Trainer Drugged Me To Be A Well Behaved Celebrity – Kanye West

Rapper and fashion designer, Kanye West has come out to blast his former personal trainer. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Harley Pasternak, his former trainer who is Jewish once forcibly put him on meds to ensure he is a well-behaved celebrity.

He added that it was a terrible experience because he was nearly drugged out of his mind.

His words, “What should be obvious by now is that I was raised to stand for my truth regardless of the consequences.”

“So I will say this again I was mentally misdiagnosed and nearly drugged out of my mind to make me a manageable well behaved celebrity.”

WOW.

