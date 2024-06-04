My Back Injury With Bayern Munich Could Be A Blessing In Disguise – Kane

England captain, Harry Kane has come out to say that his recent back injury has worked in his favour ahead of Euro 2024. He recently had his say after scoring on his first appearance in a month, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the injury gave him a good chance to get a good break before the end of the season, and he definitely feels fine at the moment.

Kane added that he is sure that he’ll get some minutes on Friday against Iceland.

His words, “I’m feeling good. A lot of the end of season was precaution. It was a good chance to get a good break at the end of the season. I feel fine. I’m sure I’ll get some minutes on Friday [against Iceland]. It’s always worked in my favour, it’s about getting minutes. I’m not someone who takes too long to get sharp.”

WOW.

Harry Edward Kane MBE (born 28 July 1993) is an English professional footballer who plays as a striker for Bundesliga club Bayern Munich and captains the England national team. A prolific goalscorer with strong link play, Kane is regarded as one of the best strikers in the world.

He is both Tottenham Hotspur’s and England’s all-time highest goalscorer, as well as being the second-highest all-time goalscorer in the Premier League. Kane has scored over 350 goals for club and country.

Beginning his senior career with Tottenham Hotspur in 2009, Kane had loan spells out to clubs across the English football pyramid, including Leyton Orient, Millwall, Leicester City, and Norwich City. Kane’s involvement at Tottenham increased after Mauricio Pochettino became head coach in 2014, and in his first full season at the club he was named PFA Young Player of the Year. In the 2015–16 and 2016–17 seasons, Kane finished as the league’s top goalscorer.

Harry Edward Kane was born on 28 July 1993 in Walthamstow, London to Kim (née Hogg) and Patrick Kane and has one older brother, Charlie. He has Irish ancestry through his father, who is from Galway.