My Ballon d’Or Nomination Is Special – Mount

Chelsea forward, Mason Mount has come out to say that he doubts he’ll win the Ballon d’Or. This is coming after he was named in the recently released shortlist, and the world has been reacting.

According to him, you just never know in football but the most important thing for him is to keep hitting the levels no one expects him to hit.

Mount added that his nomination feels very special and he sees it as a dream come true.

His words, “I doubt it, but you never know. The most important thing for me is that I continue trying to hit the levels I’ve hit before and go even further.”

“It was special [to be nominated]. I probably found out at exactly the same time as everyone else so to see that and be alongside those names it is obviously a dream.”

“I think that for all the years that you work hard, dedicate and then see something like that it shows that it pays off. [But] this is just the start, it doesn’t stop now.”

On England, “The leaders wouldn’t let that mentality drop at all.”

“As a group, we are close. We set the standard so high and we don’t ever want to drop below that. The last game could be a sticky performance and we make it difficult for ourselves.”

“But going into the game with the right mentality, with the brightness on the ball, and the players who started the game made it easier than it could have been. That’s all down to the togetherness we have as a group.”