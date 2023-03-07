My Dream To Play In The EPL Must Be Achieved – Osimhen

Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen has come out to admit that he is working towards his dream of playing in the Premier League. This is coming as talk of a summer transfer continues to rumble on, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, even if playing in one of the top five leagues in the world (Serie A) is an amazing feeling for him, a lot of people, including him, consider the Premier League as the best and the strongest league.

Osimhen added that he is presently working hard to ensure he achieves his dream of playing in the EPL someday.

His words, “I think playing in one of the top five leagues in the world (Serie A) is an amazing feeling for me.”

“A lot of people worldwide consider the Premier League as the best and the strongest league but now I’m in one of the best leagues in the world which is the Italian Serie A.”

“I’m working so hard to make sure that I achieve my dream of playing in the Premier League some day but like I said, it’s a process and I just want to keep on this momentum and continue to do well.”