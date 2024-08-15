My Goal Is To Win A Major Title With Bayern Munich This Season – Kane

Bayern Munich striker, Harry Kane has come out to say that he is growing tired of his wait for major silverware. He recently admitted that his main goal is to win titles in 2024-25, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, even if he wants to keep scoring goals and helping Bayern Munich this season, the club has to get back to winning titles after finishing trophyless in the last campaign.

Kane added that he is very excited to see how things will go with Kompany as head coach this season.

His words, “I want to keep scoring goals and help the team. But the main goal is to win titles. We have to get Bayern back to winning titles. That’s my goal, and that’s the club’s goal. It won’t be easy, but we have a great coach, we have a lot of fresh energy, and high intensity in training. You will see that in the games too.

I’m very excited to see how it goes. I’m very excited to see how things will go with the new coach and the way we play. We’ll have a lot of the ball and get a lot of chances. For me, that’s the perfect way to play. I hope I’ll get a lot of chances and put a few of them away.”

Harry Edward Kane MBE (born 28 July 1993) is an English professional footballer who plays as a striker for Bundesliga club Bayern Munich and captains the England national team. A prolific goalscorer with strong link play, Kane is regarded as one of the best strikers in the world.

He is both Tottenham Hotspur’s and England’s all-time highest goalscorer, as well as being the second-highest all-time goalscorer in the Premier League. Kane has scored over 350 goals for club and country.

Beginning his senior career with Tottenham Hotspur in 2009, Kane had loan spells out to clubs across the English football pyramid, including Leyton Orient, Millwall, Leicester City, and Norwich City. Kane’s involvement at Tottenham increased after Mauricio Pochettino became head coach in 2014, and in his first full season at the club he was named PFA Young Player of the Year. In the 2015–16 and 2016–17 seasons, Kane finished as the league’s top goalscorer.

Harry Edward Kane was born on 28 July 1993 in Walthamstow, London to Kim (née Hogg) and Patrick Kane and has one older brother, Charlie. He has Irish ancestry through his father, who is from Galway.